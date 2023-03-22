Italian Manufacturer Malaguti Presents The Carezza And Pescarola E-Bikes

Malaguti is an Italian manufacturer of all things two wheels. In its near century of existence, the company has manufactured bicycles, scooters, and motorcycles. While never gaining global fame in the world of motorcycles and scooters, the brand has established quite a name for itself in Italy, as well as in other parts of Europe.

In keeping with modern times, the brand has transitioned back to bicycles – electric bicycles, that is, and has two new models with an emphasis on performance. They're called the Carezza TR 5.2 and the Pescarola WV 5.2. Let's take a closer look, shall we?

To start with, the Carezza is the more premium model of the bunch, and is offered in two configurations. The TR gets a trapezoidal frame with a low standover height, making it easy to step through the frame while mounting and dismounting. Meanwhile, the TRT gets a diamond frame that's more akin to that of a standard bike frame. Housed within the downtube is a Bosch PowerTube with a 625-watt-hour capacity. The battery powers a premium Bosch Performance Line CX motor, which has an output of 85 Newton-meters of torque. The bike is outfitted with an Enviolo Twist Display drivetrain for seamless gearshifts while riding.

Complementing the bike's impressive performance is a Bosch Intuvia 100 computer which provides access to 10 different riding modes, allowing you to tailor the power output to your specifc needs. On top of that, the screen displays an abundance of information such as speed, range, and battery life. Likewise, your smartphone can be paired to the computer, allowing further access and customization via a mobile app.

Up next, the Pescarola is a much simple bike, characterized by its accessible step-through frame and more entry-level components. It's still a thoroughly premium machine, but isn't as performance-focused as its bigger sibling. Equipped with the same 625 watt-hour Bosch PowerTube, the Pescarola is powered by a Bosch Performance Line motor with 80 Newton-meters of torque. It also sports the Intuvia 100 computer, the Enviolo gearbox, and the carbon belt drive.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Malaguti Carezza TRT retails for 4,499 Euros – around $4,820 USD, while the Carezza TR is slightly pricier at 4,599 Euros ($4,927 USD). As for the Pescarola, it's the most affordable model in the lineup, retailing for 3,999 Euros, approximately $4,284 USD.