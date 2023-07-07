Chinese E-Bike System Specialist Mivice Showcases Two New Motors

A lot of the innovations we find in the electric bike market come from Chinese manufacturers. Thanks to major companies from the U.S. and Europe outsourcing their production to China, various companies have developed their own skills and know-how when it comes to battery tech and electric motors. As such, some of the most popular e-bike system suppliers – such as Bafang – come from China.

Another up and coming e-bike system specialist from China comes in the form of Mivice. In the recently concluded Eurobike 2023 trade show, Mivice showcased a slew of its innovations, with two new electric motors taking center stage. The M100 and M200 are both hub-drive motors, but vary in terms of performance, and therefore, intended use.

On the one hand, the Mivice M200 is the most powerful motor in the brand's lineup, with 45 Newton-meters of torque. Tipping the scales at 2.5 kilograms, the motor is fairly compact, and will find application in sporty electric bikes, as well as commuter and light cargo models. Mivice has also ensured that the M200 is compatible with a variety of e-bike models, featuring 12x148 thru-axle, and 12-speed compatibility.

On the other hand, the Mivice M100 is a smaller, more compact motor, that follows the trend of lightweight e-bikes with more modest power output. With 40 Newton-meters of torque on tap, it's definitely strong enough to tackle the urban jungle, but its 1.75 kilogram construction will appeal to those looking to keep things lightweight. Just like the M200, the M100 is also 12-speed compatible, making it applicable to high-end, modern e-bikes.

Apart from the two new motors, Mivice has also released a new S200i sensor, featuring a revised torque design that follows the ISIS Drive Standard. Here, the setup features a square axle, making it compatible with a wider selection of e-bike-specific cranksets. This means that Mivice is expanding the application of its e-bike systems to include not only budget-friendly, entry-level options, but high-end, performance-oriented e-bikes, as well.

Last but not least, battery tech hasn't been left out in Mivice's latest innovations. The brand has also introduced two new batteries and a charger. The B540 is a compact 540-watt-hour battery pack designed for longer, heavy-duty rides. Meanwhile, the B360 is a smaller, more compact power pack with 360 watt-hours of juice. It's also offered in a more compact slim version dubbed the B360S.