Stellantis reports 434,648 vehicle sales in the United States during the second quarter of 2023, which is six percent more than a year ago. This enabled it to improve its year-to-date result and almost reach the 2022 level.

Results in Q2 2023 and year-to-date:

Chrysler sales: 49,144 (up 33%) and 81,043 (up 23%)

Jeep sales: 181,284 (down 3%) and 335,487 (down 12%)

Stellantis sales: 434,648 (up 6%) and 802,975 (down 1%)

including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram

The most interesting thing is happening in the plug-in hybrid segment, as Stellantis' PHEV sales are booming.

According to Stellantis, in Q2 2023, PHEV sales amounted to 36,473 units, which is 144 percent more than a year ago, and another new quarterly record. Not only that, PHEVs represented 8.4 percent of the total volume, compared to just 3.7 percent a year ago.

Both Chrysler and Jeep brands more than doubled their plug-in hybrid car sales, achieving a noticeable share of PHEVs out of their total volume.

No one has ever sold so many plug-in hybrids in the US and Stellantis is not going to slow down, as the company is launching two new plug-in hybrid models: Alfa Romeo Tonale ("shipping to dealerships now") and Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV.

Stellantis plug-in car sales in Q2 2023:

Chrysler: 8,763 (up 114%) and 17.8% share

Jeep: 27,710 (up 155%) and 15.3% share

Stellantis: 36,473 (up 144%) and 8.4% share

Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Stellantis reports that its three PHEVs are among the best-selling plug-in hybrid models in the US. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the absolute #1 PHEV with 16,949 units (a new record), and it also represents more than a third of all Jeep Wrangler volume (36 percent).

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe (10,761) is the #2 PHEV, while the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (8,763) is the #4 PHEV.

Stellantis plug-in car sales in Q2 2023:

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 8,763 (up 114%)

(19% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales)

(19% of Chrysler Pacifica total sales) Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - 10,761 (new)

(15% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales)

(15% of Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales) Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 16,949 (up 56%)

(36% of Jeep Wrangler total sales)

(36% of Jeep Wrangler total sales) Total: 36,473 (up 144%) and 8.4% of the Stellantis' total volume

Stellantis Plug-In Car Sales - Q2 2023

So far this year, Stellantis sold more than 61,000 plug-in hybrid cars in the US, which is close to 8 percent of its total volume.

Stellantis plug-in car sales YTD in 2023:

Chrysler: 12,236 (up 48%) and 15.1% share

Jeep: 49,324 (up 157%) and 14.7% share

Stellantis: 61,560 (up 124%) and 7.7% share

For reference, in 2022, Stellantis sold more than 63,000 plug-in hybrids in the US.

Stellantis' plug-in car sales YTD in 2023:

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 12,236 (up 48%)

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - 17,983 (new)

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 31,341 (up 63%)

Total: 61,560 (up 124%) and 7.7% share of Stellantis' total volume

Stellantis is now clearly the heavy-weight player in the PHEV segment, far exceeding other manufacturers.

On the other hand, we have to wait a few more years until the first all-electric models from the group will finally enter the market.

Stellantis sales details: