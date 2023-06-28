Electric bicycles have come and they're clearly here to stay. Nearly every single country in the world has begun embracing two-wheeled electric mobility, recognizing the benefits hitting the road on e-bikes has, not just for the economy, but for the population's general wellbeing, as well. In Europe – Germany, in particular – it's clear that e-bikes are showing no signs of slowing down, as the industry reported a noticeable uptick in sales.

More specifically, the first four months of 2023 saw some reluctance from buyers due to the bad weather in the region. However, as May came around, and so too did good weather, reluctance surrounding the purchase of e-bikes faded along with the bad weather. As of the end of May 2023, more than one million electric bikes have been produced in Germany, marking a five-percent growth versus the same period last year. Mind you, this growth comes despite some really challenging economic times.

In a report published by German e-bike publication E-Bike News, Burkhard Stock, the Managing Director of the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband (ZIV), explained, "In view of the ongoing war in Europe, inflation and general reluctance to buy and, on top of that, very bad weather, we expected the market to slow down in the first few months.” As it would turn out, the good weather brought about a positive shift in the industry.

For reference, the Zweirad-Industrie-Verband, or ZIV, is a key player in the German and international bicycle industries, wherein 90 percent of all electric bikes from German companies are produced by member companies of ZIV. As such, we can look at the organization as a governing body and major stakeholder in the European e-bike sector.

Meanwhile, on the export side of the equation, German-made electric bicycles have been gaining traction in other parts of the world. In the first quarter of 2023, a total of 190,000 electric bikes were exported, marking a massive 28-percent increase versus figures of the previous year. It's worth noting that majority of the exports went to EU and EFTA member countries. Before 2023 draws to a close, it's expected that the German e-bike market will produce two-million electric bicycles.