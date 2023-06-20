The upcoming facelifted Tesla Model 3, also known as “Project Highland,” has been once again spotted testing on public roads, and this time around it was a white prototype covered with the usual black camouflage that should fend off prying eyes from everything that’s new underneath.

However, as it turns out, the photo posted by Ranjit Bhaskar on his Twitter account captured the Model 3 partly showing its left taillight, confirming what we’ve seen at the beginning of the month in a separate batch of spy photos and videos that hinted at a redesign of the rear lights.

In other words, it’s now a certainty that the refreshed Tesla Model 3 “Highland” will have new taillights with a vertical amber LED indicator light, thus replacing the current horizontal line that’s present on both the Model 3 and the Model Y.

The Model S-inspired rear diffuser is also partly visible through the black cloth cover, hinting at some possible aerodynamic improvements which could slightly increase the total driving range, especially at high speeds.

It’s no secret that Tesla is working on an update for its most affordable model, with several spy shots and leaks showing that the Austin-based EV brand is hard at work developing the next variant of the Model 3.

Probably the most famous leak of them all is the single photo shared back in April, which shows a partially uncovered black prototype with all-new headlights. Later, aerial footage of the interior revealed that the facelifted Model 3 will probably come with an updated steering wheel, as well as similar gear selectors as the Model S and Model X.

Last month, during the company’s latest shareholder meeting, Elon Musk shared that Tesla is working on two separate new vehicles, without giving any additional details. However, a black silhouette was shown, which looks very similar to the profile of the current Model 3. The second vehicle Musk was probably referring to is the upcoming Cybertruck, which is expected to go into production later this year.

