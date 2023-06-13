XPeng badly needed a Tesla Model Y competitor in its lineup, and the G6 SUV Coupe unveiled in April is exactly that.

As expected, the all-electric crossover enjoyed a great reception in the Chinese market, with the EV startup reporting more than 25,000 preorders in the first 72 hours after opening reservations on June 9, according to CarNewsChina.

The carmaker moved really fast since announcing the XPeng G6 at the Shanghai auto show in April: production started in May, sales will begin on June 29, and deliveries will follow in July.

With a competitive starting price of $31,500 (225,000 yuan), the XPeng G6 mid-size SUV coupe a technological tour de force. It is built on the brand's 800V SiC architecture shared with the G9 flagship SUV. The platform offers super fast charging, adding 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range in just 10 minutes of DC fast charging.

The G6 also features 3C battery cells, enabling a driving range of up to 469 miles (755 km) on the CLTC test cycle. The XPeng G6 offers a single-motor RWD variant with 292 horsepower (218 kilowatts) and 324 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque, and a dual-motor AWD configuration with 480 hp (358 kW) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque.

Gallery: 2023 XPeng G6

12 Photos

The company hasn't announced battery capacities yet, but reports from China suggest that the G6 will come with two battery options: a 66-kilowatt-hour lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and an 87.5-kWh ternary (NMC) battery.

The XPeng G6 also features China's only mass-produced front and rear integrated aluminum body die-casting technology, and CIB battery-body integration technology – i.e., structural battery. This is said to help the G6 achieve better driving control, higher safety, and better NVH.

XPeng claims "excellent" body rigidity for the G6 that’s designed to meet the highest safety standards in three main global auto markets: China, North America, and Europe. Combined with the fact the G6's chassis tuning is optimized by a German professional team, this suggests that XPeng may have plans to sell the G6 outside China.

In addition, the G6 is the brand's first model based on the SEPA2.0 next-generation technology architecture, which features X-EEA 3.5 upgraded central supercomputing capability and domain controller for increased computing speed.

XPeng says this provides a powerful foundation for the optional XNGP advanced ADAS tech and intelligent cabin featuring Xmart OS 4.0. In order to ensure increased security of user and vehicle data, the smart cabin platform is separate from the vehicle control platform.