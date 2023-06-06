BYD does not slow down but rather accelerates its global plug-in car sales in May, more than doubling the volume and reaching new all-time record levels.

According to the company's report, in May, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 239,092, which is 109 percent more than a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports stand for several percent of the total result.

That's the new all-time record (the previous one was 234,598 units in December 2022), and an indication that we will probably see a very hot second part of the year for BYD sales.

An interesting finding is that battery-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales were basically equal, while usually PHEVs had some advantage over BEVs. Maybe we will see some change here?

Anyway, with an outstanding growth rate, BYD is strengthening as the world's largest manufacturer of rechargeable cars (the 2nd in terms of BEVs, behind only Tesla).

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 119,603 (up 124% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 119,489 (up 96% year-over-year)

Total: 239,092 (up 109% year-over-year)

BYD also sold 1,128 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 240,220 plug-in vehicles last month. Out of the total number, some 10,203 BYD plug-ins were exported.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – May 2023

So far this year, BYD sold almost 1 million passenger plug-in electric cars, which is 98 percent more than a year ago.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 488,614 (up 92% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 507,862 (up 105% year-over-year)

Total: 996,476 (up 98% year-over-year)



For reference, in 2022, BYD sold more than 1.85 million plug-in electric cars. The cumulative number of BYD plug-in electric cars is now more than 3.9 million units.

BYD's 12-month sales already exceeded 2.35 million units. The company might soon exceed 250,000 sales per month. The company aims to sell more than 3 million units in 2023.

Top models

The refreshed BYD Qin family (BEV + PHEV) once again was the best-selling one in BYD's lineup - 43,757 units.

Then we can see the BYD Song family (BEV + PHEV) at 38,014, the all-electric BYD Yuan at 35,815, the all-electric BYD Dolphin at 30,679, and the BYD Han family (BEV + PHEV) at 20,387.

The all-new, all-electric microcar BYD Seagull noted 14,300 units (after 1,500 in April, its first month on the market in China), which indicates a high potential.

Other results include the BYD Tang family (BEV + PHEV) at 11,871, the all-new plug-in hybrid BYD Chaser 07 at 10,457, the plug-in hybrid BYD Frigate 07 at 10,005. The all-electric BYD Seal noted 8,079 units.