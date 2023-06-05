Kawasaki Presents The Noslisu Electric Cargo Bike In Japan

What makes a good cargo bike? Well, a good cargo bike needs to be practical, efficient, and ergonomically optimized. It should be capable of handling different cargo sizes easily, while also minimizing energy expenditure and maximizing distance covered per pedal stroke. Additionally, it should prioritize rider comfort and minimize strain during long rides or when carrying heavy loads.

The market is now filled with numerous new cargo e-bikes, including offerings from well-known brands like Toyota, which has partnered with Douze to create a stylish and utility-focused cargo e-bike. Adding to the excitement, Kawasaki, a popular motorcycle brand, is also joining the cargo e-bike trend with its own model called Noslisu. The Noslisu will be available in three different versions, all utilizing Kawasaki's innovative tilting three-wheeler technology.

The first version of the Noslisu is a three-wheeled pedal-assist bicycle. It does not require a license to ride and features a convenient front basket for carrying cargo. It is equipped with a 180-watt rear hub motor, allowing for pedal-assisted propulsion. The bike offers a range of approximately 30 miles per charge. Priced at 363,000 Yen, which is approximately $2,592 USD, the Noslisu presents an affordable option for those seeking a practical and efficient cargo e-bike, one that could potentially provide the same benefits as that of a small car when it comes to day-to-day commuting.

The second version of the Noslisu is known as the Noslisu E and is a more powerful electric-assist three-wheeler. To operate it, a car license is required. This model features a robust 500-watt rear hub motor, providing enhanced pedal assist power. Similar to the previous version, it offers a range of approximately 30 miles per charge. The Noslisu E is priced at 431,100 Yen, which is approximately $3,078 USD, reflecting the increased power and capabilities of this electric-assist cargo e-bike.

The final version, the Noslisu Cargo, is specifically designed as the most utilitarian model in the lineup. It does not require a license to ride, making it accessible to a wider audience. This model features a spacious cargo bay positioned between the front axle and handlebars, providing ample storage capacity. It is equipped with a 180-watt rear hub motor for pedal-assist assistance. Priced at 414,700 Yen, which is approximately $2,961 USD, the Noslisu Cargo will be particularly useful for professionals in need of a lot of cargo-carrying capability.