Genesis has released several new features for its GV60 crossover, including facial recognition technology. This means GV60 owners now have the ability to unlock their vehicles with their faces alone, with no need for a key fob or smartphone. Genesis has called its new biometric technology the Face Connect system.

Impressively, Face Connect will not just unlock the GV60 but also load the user's preferred driving position. The system uses a near-infrared (NIR) camera located in the door pillar and can have up to three drivers saved at once.

Face Connect is part of Genesis' Digital Key 2.0 setup, which also has fingerprint recognition. Although currently only available on the GV60, Face Connect is expected to be added to the rest of Genesis' lineup in due course.

The GV60 has been on sale in the US since early 2022 and currently starts at $58,890 before delivery charges and incentives are factored in. Powered by a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the GV60 has an EPA range of 248 miles in entry-level Advance guise. For an extra $9,000 buyers can opt for the Performance variant, which can sprint from 0-60 miles per hour in just 3.6 seconds. The GV60 Performance also has 430 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

Genesis will launch no new combustion-engine models from 2025 onwards and aims to be a fully electric brand by 2030. Currently, Hyundai's luxury subsidiary sells two other EVs on top of the GV60. One is an electrified version of its mid-sized sedan, the G80. The other is the Electrified GV70. As you can tell from its name, the GV70 EV sits above the smaller GV60. It has an EPA range of 236 miles with pricing starting at $67,550