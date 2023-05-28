Our friend Andy Slye has been a Tesla owner for years, though he's only had his Tesla Model Y for about a year. Interestingly, Andy's wife gets involved in the review this time, which adds an element we don't see enough of in the space. She shares her experiences, since the Model Y, "Gerty," really is her car. Andy already has his own Tesla.

Andy is happy with his Tesla Model Y ownership overall, and he puts emphasis on its cutting-edge technology, impressive features, and excellent performance. These are just some of the reasons the Tesla crossover is the most popular EV in the world and one of the most popular cars of any kind across the globe.

Slye and his wife call the Model Y's driving range one of its best features. With up to 326 miles of estimated range, there's really no reason to charge often, and you should be able to do most of your charging at home. On road trips, you'd be hard-pressed to want to travel more than 300 miles before making a stop, so the range works out nicely.

Like every Model Y sold in the US to date, the Slye's electric crossover features two electric motors and all-wheel drive as standard. It's the Long Range model, which can scoot from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, arguably more than quick enough for almost all drivers.

The Model Y features two rows with roomy seating for five people. However, you can also get it with a third row that's designed for small children. There's not much inside except for a large, tablet-like touchscreen that controls almost all the features in the SUV.

Now that you have a solid idea of the basics, it's time to check out the video to learn what Andy and his wife have to share about Gerty. If you're in the market for an EV, and you're considering a Tesla, the video is well worth the 12 minutes it takes to watch.

Once you've learned what Andy and his wife think of the Tesla Model Y, scroll down to the comment section and leave us your thoughts. Are you surprised the Model Y is the best-selling EV in the States and one of the most popular cars in the world?