Following the start of Air Dream Edition deliveries to customers in Germany and The Netherlands in December 2022 and the subsequent launch of the Air Grand Touring in the two countries, Lucid has announced two more Air models for select European markets.

The new models are the Lucid Air Pure AWD and Air Touring, which will be available in Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Norway.

Prices in Germany start from $117,300 (109,000 euros) for the Air Pure AWD and $138,800 (129,000 euros) for the Air Touring, whereas in the US the Air Pure AWD starts at $94,625 and the Air Touring starts at $109,125.

The Air Pure AWD and Air Touring feature Lucid's Long Range Battery Pack, a smaller and lighter 92-kilowatt-hour battery that enables significant additional rear seat legroom due to a deeper footwell. Lucid says this results in an even more comfortable seating position for rear passengers thanks to an additional 3 inches (80 millimeters) of legroom.

That said, the driving range is among the highest in the segment, with an estimated WLTP combined range of up to 450 miles (725 kilometers) for both models.

Both the Air Pure AWD and Air Touring offer a charging capacity up to 250 kW and are available with Lucid's optional DreamDrive Pro Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Featuring a dual-motor powertrain delivering 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts), the Lucid Air Pure AWD is expected to start deliveries to customers in Q4 2023 in Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway.

The Air Pure AWD will be followed by the single-motor, RWD variant in the course of 2024. Delivery plans and pricing of the Air Pure RWD will be communicated at a later stage.

The Air Pure is the first Air model to feature an all-metal roof as standard. Made entirely of aluminum, it minimizes weight and lowers the car's center of gravity. The base trim level also introduces a new paint color called Fathom Blue.

The Lucid Air Touring features a dual-motor AWD powertrain delivering 620 hp (462 kW) that can accelerate the luxury sedan from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.2 seconds. Deliveries are expected to start in Q3 2023 in Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, and Norway.

In addition to the launch of the Air Pure AWD and Air Touring, Lucid announced that European customers will be able to configure vehicles with the optional Stealth Appearance exterior design theme.

Available for the Air Grand Touring and Air Touring, the Stealth Appearance costs $2,150 (2,000 euros) in Germany for the Air Touring with a metal roof or $4,300 (4,000 euros) for all models with a Glass Canopy roof.