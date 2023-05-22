Tesla has significantly reduced its new inventory prices, with RWD Model 3s now starting at $39,030. After incentives, this brings the effective purchase price to $35,280. For reference, the average price of a new car in the US is roughly $48,000.

When the Model 3 was first revealed back in 2016, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated it would have a $35,000 base price. Throughout the Model 3's life this has rarely been the case, with the "off-the-menu" Standard Range Model 3 only being available at $35k for 18 months in total.

However, following a $1,210 discount on all new inventory you can now get a Model 3 for just $35,280. Or, if you choose to lease, $384 a month. A very affordable price from Tesla, especially when you factor in the amount of inflation that has occurred in recent years.

Clearly, Tesla is continuing to avail of economies of scale as it ramps up production at its Berlin, Shanghai and Texas Gigafactories. The automaker is expected to produce over 1.8 million vehicles this year, the majority of which will be Model 3s and Model Ys.

Furthermore, Tesla is likely trying to move existing 3 units as a facelift is due later this year. By discounting stock now, it will prevent Tesla from having too many "old-style" Model 3s on its hands when the new one launches in Q3/Q4.

The "Project Highland" Model 3 was spotted in testing a few weeks ago, and was allegedly leaked last month. Given the Model 3 and Y share so much in common, both models are expected to be updated simultaneously.