Tesla has filed for a new trademark to use the term Cyberquad, hinting that the all-electric ATV that was first showcased during the Cybertruck’s reveal event back in 2019 might actually become a finished, sellable product.

As spotted by Electrek, the latest trademark filing was submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 5 and refers to “all terrain vehicles; land vehicles; electric vehicles, namely, all terrain vehicles, automobiles, and trucks; trucks; and structural parts therefor.”

Interestingly, Tesla also has a Cyberquad trademark for clothing, which was submitted on September 23, 2021, as well as another one for all-terrain vehicles that was filed in 2019.

During the Cybertruck’s reveal, the electric Cyberquad was brought on stage to showcase the pickup truck’s payload capacity, and even if it wasn’t clear at the time whether Tesla would make the ATV available, Elon Musk later confirmed that it would become an option for those purchasing the upcoming truck.

Now, as the Cybertruck’s production draws closer, with an expected handover event in September, maybe the American EV brand is also looking into offering the electric ATV to customers.

However, even if the Cyberquad trademark has been renewed, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it will actually be put to good use, as this wouldn’t be the first time a brand secures a trademark just to make sure nobody else has legal access to it.

Not much is known about the Cybertruck in regards to technical specifications and features, but if it stays true to the shape shown in 2019, it should fit nicely in the bed of the Cybertruck.

Back in 2021, Tesla revealed a kids-oriented Cyberquad with 15 miles of range that sold out very fast. Additionally, Rich Rebuilds, who’s famous for making the first V8-powered Tesla Model S (and other custom vehicles), made a Cyberquad replica a while back using a 2008 Yamaha Raptor 700 ATV as a base and a Xero electric powertrain. In the end, the electric ATV was able to go from zero to sixty miles per hour in just 3.9 seconds.

It remains to be seen if Tesla’s official Cyberquad will match these stats when (or if) it comes to market.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this latest development regarding Tesla’s electric ATV, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.