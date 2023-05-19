China’s electric vehicle market keeps growing – both in terms of sales and the number of automakers. One of the latest companies to start doing business in the country’s EV sector is called Avatr – a joint venture between Changan Automobile, lithium-ion battery provider CATL, and Huawei. The Avatr 11 (pronounced "one one", not "eleven") is the brand’s first production model and it is surely something that deserves our attention despite the fact that there are no plans for a US market launch for the time being.

Our friends at Wheelsboy recently had the chance to test the Avatr 11 and they were kind enough to share an exclusive photo gallery with us, which you can find embedded below. At the top of this page, you can also watch the YouTube channel’s 12-minute video review of the electric SUV. There are a few very interesting highlights worth talking about.

First, the price. In China, the Avatr costs the local price equivalent of between $47,000 and $63,000, which makes it slightly more expensive in base price than the Tesla Model Y for the local market. The 11, however, is longer at 192.1 inches (versus 187 inches for the Model Y) and wider at 77.6 in (77.5 in for the Model Y).

There’s performance to match the price, too. The dual-motor version featured in this video uses Huawei-sourced electric motors and has a peak output of 578 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. This is enough for a 0-62 miles per hour sprint in just under 4.0 seconds. CATL provides the battery, which in this case has a capacity of 116 kilowatt-hours for a range of up to 420 miles on China’s CLTC.

One thing you’d expect at this price point is a standard air suspension. The Avatr 11 doesn’t have that feature even as an option but that doesn’t seem to hurt the SUV’s ride quality or handling, according to this review. How does the vehicle feel on the road, how’s the Huawei tech, and how fast the SUV actually is? The video at the top of this page has all the answers.