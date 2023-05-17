New Oraimo Monster 100 E-Bike Offers Fun And Practicality At A Tiny Price

Electric bicycles have done quite a lot to transform the mobility scene in multiple parts of the world. In Asia and Europe, a lot of people have opted to commute on two wheels instead of four. On the other end of the spectrum, e-bikes have also improved the mobility options of people on tight budgets. Indeed, these days, decent e-bikes can be found that are even cheaper than some mid-level non-electric bikes.

A fairly new e-bike manufacturer by the name of Oraimo has recently showcased its newest model. Dubbed the Monster 100, this bike focuses on all-terrain accessibility and affordability, and fits the above description to a tee. With a regular price tag of just $749 USD, Oraimo is offering the Monster 100 at a hugely discounted price of just $599 USD. That being said, you may be fooled into thinking that this bike is equipped with cheap parts, and will probably break down after just a couple of ride. To that point, Oraimo begs to differ.

Indeed, for this kind of money, we can't really expect anything in the way of fancy technology. What Oraimo gives us, however, is a barebones machine which on paper, should be more than capable of providing a reliable mode of transportation, while having some extra juice to hit some light trails and gravel roads. For starters, it's rocking a 350-watt electric motor from Bafang, one of the more recognized name brands in the world of e-bike systems. With a max output of 500 watts, the bike is capable of hitting a max assisted speed of 20 miles per hour. Furthermore, the bike gets a full three-by-seven speed Shimano drivetrain.

In terms of battery tech, we're looking at a fairly impressive 36-volt, 14-ampere-hour, 468-watt-hour battery pack. Oraimo claims that the battery pack can provide assistance for up to 60 miles on a single charge. Furthermore, it claims a fairly impressive charge time of just 3.7 hours, with an interesting "quick charge" feature that allows you to gain seven miles of range with just 15 minutes of charging.

To sweeten the deal even further, Oraimo is throwing in a two-year warranty, allowing riders to hit the road and trails with peace of mind. For more info on this new, affordable electric mountain bike, visit the link in the sources below.