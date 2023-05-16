Rockrider Adds Two New Performance-Oriented E-Bikes To Its 2023 Collection

French sports and outdoor retailer Decathlon has taken the idea of your good old department store bicycle, and boosted it tech and features. The result is a range of bikes spread across multiple in-house brands which are surprisingly well-equipped, while retaining a rather affordable price tag. Being the avid mountain biker that I am, I was immediately drawn to the Rockrider brand, which, for 2023, has just released two new performance eMTBs.

The first of which is the Rockrider E-EXPL 700, a surprisingly affordable and well-equipped electric mountain bike. It retails for 2,499 Euros, or the equivalent of about $2,713 USD, and takes the form of a traditional hardtail mountain bike. Offered in sizes ranging from S to XL, the bike tips the scales at 24.5 kilograms, and is equipped with the Brose Drive T mid-drive motor. This motor dishes out 250 watts of juice, and is rated for 70 Newton-meters of torque. As for the battery, it's rocking a down tube-mounted Rockrider battery with a 630-watt-hour capacity.

To let you pedal alongside the assist, the Rockrider E-EXPL 700 gets a 10-speed Microshift drivetrain. It comes to a stop with Tektro M530 hydraulic disc brakes that clamp on 180-millimeter rotors. Up front, the bike is suspended by an X-Fusion RC32 suspension fork with 130 millimeters of travel. Last but not least, the bike rolls on 29-inch wheels with Rockrider Grip 500 tires.

The other model in Rockrider's 2023 e-bike portfolio is the E-EXPL 700S. The bike delivers extra performance by way of a full-suspension frame. It also gets better front suspension in the form of a Rockshox 35 Silver R fork with 140 millimeters of travel. Meanwhile, the rear shock is a RockShox Deluxe Select Coil 210 x 55 damper.

Just like the E-EXPL 700, the 700S is equipped with a Brose T-Drive mid-drive motor, and a 630-watt-hour battery pack mounted in the down tube. Rockrider equips it with a slightly better drivetrain, though, in the form of a Shimano Deore 10-speed setup. As you can probably guess, it's a tad more expensive than the hardtail, retailing for 3,499 Euros, or approximately $3,800 USD, per current exchange rates.