Decathlon's Rockrider E-ST 100 Offers E-MTB Fun At A Low Price

For folks looking to get into electric mountain biking, it can be difficult to find options from reputable manufacturers that fit the budget. More often than not, brands like Giant, Trek, and Specialized offer e-bikes that start in the middle of the road in terms of pricing – around the $4,000 USD mark. Luckily, there are other reputable brands that offer more affordable options to folks on a tighter budget.

Folks in Europe would certainly be familiar with Decathlon and its in-house brand of mountain bikes called Rockrider. Apart from making some thoroughly impressive MTBs, Rockrider also has a selection of entry-level models that provide beginners with a solid platform to start hitting the trails with. The same is true with its electric MTB range, with its entry-level offering, the E-ST 100, receiving a few refinements for 2023.

Retailing for just 999 Euros, the Rockrider E-ST 100 is an excellent way to get in on the e-bike fun without breaking the bank. Priced even cheaper than some non-electric mountain bikes, the E-ST 100 continues to sport a hydroformed aluminum frame. It follows a barebones mountain bike formula with standard cross-country geometry and a hardtail frame. Up front, the bike is suspended by a barebones suspension fork in the form of an SR Suntour XCT 30. While it's one of the cheapest suspension forks out there, I guess it's better than rocking a rigid fork on the trails.

The bike is complemented by a rudimentary albeit dependable set of components such as Tektro mechanical disc brakes, and an eight-speed Microshift drivetrain. For 2023, Rockrider has thrown in a set of burlier tires, too, boosting the e-bike's off-road capability just a little bit. Despite beefing up the bike a bit, it's slightly lighter – 600 grams lighter – than its predecessor.

Moving on to the performance side of the equation, the E-ST 100 is powered by the same rear hub motor with a 250-watt output and 42 Newton-meter torque rating. It's packing a rudimentary cadence sensor, but hey, at this price point, we can't really complain. Battery-wise, we're looking at a 380-watt-hour power pack that should provide range of about 45 miles on a single charge. Rockrider claims a charge time of about two hours.

As for technology, Rockrider has dialed things down with the onboard display. Gone is the LCD screen in favor of a basic indicator highlighting level of charge and assist mode. This is made up for by Bluetooth integration, however, so you can access all the data you need via your smartphone.

Pricing and availability-wise, the Rockrider E-ST 100 eMTB carries an incredibly enticing price tag of just 999 Euros, or about $1,100 USD. For folks in the U.S., it may be a bit more difficult to come by Rockrider's bikes. They are, however, available through Decathlon's U.S. website, as well as through some retailers.