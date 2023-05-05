Finnish MTB Specialist Pole Introduces The Voima ID Electric Bike

Pole Bicycles, a high-end Finnish mountain bike specialist, has just updated its Voima electric mountain bike for 2023. Now called the Voima ID, the long-travel electric enduro bike features a lighter weight construction, as well as refinements to the bike's suspension geometry and technology.

More specifically, the Voima ID sheds 300 grams from its predecessor, and makes use of Pole's Sensei Suspension technology. According to Pole, the suspension system minimizes pedaling losses when climbing, while ensuring maxiumum suspension compliance when tackling technical downhill trails. The frame features a massive 190 millimeters of suspension travel, and is offered in two trim levels – Standard and Race. The differentiating factor here is that the Race model is equipped with the powerful Bosch CX Race system with a whopping 400-percent pedal assistance.

Both the standard and Race models of the new Voima ID can be purchased either as a standalone frame or a built bike. As for the tech updates, however, there are quite a few to mention. For starters, the frame gets a new swing arm for enhanced suspension performance and feel. The charging port has also been refined, and so too has the overall heat management of the Bosch electric motor. To shed some weight, the bike now has a slimmer headtube, and the bash guard and slider interface have been closed for extra durability.

As for the Voima ID Race, it really levels up in terms of tech. Apart from the Bosch CX Race motor, the Race model is equipped with lightweight Race Axles, a Bosch integrated System Controller, chain guide, bash guard, and even a protective film to keep the frame's gold finish intact. Of course, the Voima ID Race commands quite a premium, with the frameset retailing for 7,098 Euros ($7,867 USD). The complete bike at its base-level trim, meanwhile, will set you back 8,584 Euros ($9,515 USD). As for the standard Voima ID, the frame retails for 5,548 Euros ($6,149 USD), and the complete bike starts at 6,443 Euros ($7,141 USD).