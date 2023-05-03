Volt's New Lite Folding E-Bike Packs A Surprising Amount Of Tech

Volt, a UK-based e-bike specialist, has released its newest model, the Lite. As its name suggests, this e-bike is a lightweight, no-frills, easy-access commuter. Assembled in the UK, this electric folding bike carries a price tag of £2,199, or about $2,747 USD. Let's take a closer look at this interesting, tech-laden folding e-bike.

For starters, the Volt Lite packs a frame design that features a unique hinge mechanism. The bike folds in three places – the middle of the frame, the headtube, and at the level of the handlebars. This results in an extremely compact package, making it convenient to store in small places such as under your work desk, in the back of your car, or in a small corner of your garage. Best of all, the bike itself weighs no more than 16 kilograms, so hauling it around by hand should prove to be a walk in the park.

In terms of technology, the Lite is packing a front hub motor and a seatpost-integrated battery pack. Although Volt's official statement doesn't dive into the specifics, chances are the motor has a nominal output of 250 watts, as is the case with the rest of Volt's products. On top of that, the Samsung battery pack should offer around 50 miles on a single charge. Complementing the bike's powertrain is a low-maintenance Gates CDX carbon belt drivetrain. A three-speed Shimano Nexus geared hub allows the rider to tailor pedal assistance depending on speed and terrain.

In an article by Cycling Electric, Volt's founder, James Metcalfe highlighted that the Volt Lite is the perfect model for both commuters and adventurers. "The Volt Lite, which is our super light folding e-bike, is perfect for commuters and adventurers, while the Pulse SE builds upon this near-legendary model’s existing technical excellence, enabling riders the freedom to take the bike on or off-road.”

It's worth noting that Volt is one of the companies registered under London's ULEZ (Ultra Low Emissions Zone) program, so professionals looking to make the green shift may be eligible for discounts across Volt's e-bike range. That being said, if a compact folding e-bike doesn't suit your fancy, Volt has many other models on offer. Be sure to check out their website in the source links below.