An all-electric version of the iconic Jeep Wrangler is not expected to arrive until 2027, per a new report from UK outlet Auto Express. The Wrangler has been available in PHEV guise since 2020 and is Jeep's second best-seller after the Grand Cherokee.

Although Jeep CEO Christian Meunier confirmed an electric Wrangler is on the way, it's reportedly not due until 2027. That said, Jeep is launching plenty of EVs in the next 2-3 years. The entry-level Avenger crossover is now available in Europe, meanwhile the more rugged Recon EV is expected to go on sale in the US next year. An electric version of Jeep's flagship luxury SUV, the Wagoneer, is also in the works and will be revealed in full later this year.

Meunier hinted that the Wrangler EV will be an even more capable off-roader than the current ICE version. He used Jeep's famed Trail Rating scoring system to outline the barriers he wants it to break (via Auto Express).

“The Trail Rating is a scale up to 10. At 10 is the two-door Wrangler Rubicon – the five-door Wrangler Rubicon is at nine. We start at four for the Renegade with Trail Rating. With the next-generation Wrangler we want to push the Trail Rating to 12. Electrification doesn’t prevent us from doing anything when it comes to off-roading"

Electrification will allow Jeep to make even better off-roaders thanks to added torque, which will enable a smoother, more precise ride according to Meunier. The Wrangler EV will likely use Stellantis' STLA Large all-electric platform, which is what the upcoming Recon is based on. Expect more details, like expected range and power figures, to emerge in the coming years as development continues.