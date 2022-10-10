Stellantis reports 385,665 vehicle sales in the US during the third quarter of 2022, which is 6% less than a year ago. Year-to-date, the group sold almost 1.2 million cars (down 12%).

The company is still struggling with "challenging industry supply constraints," but its plug-in hybrid sales are pretty strong right now.

According to the press release, Stellantis sold more than 15,500 PHEVs in Q3, which includes 13,478 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2,087 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (PHEV). That's about 4.0% of Stellantis' total volume.

In the case of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the plug-in hybrid accounted for 28% of total Jeep Wrangler sales. The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid represented 12% of the total Chrysler Pacifica sales.

In August, the company opened the order book for the Jeep Cherokee 4xe so we can safely assume that the electrification of Stellantis will gradually progress. Other brands are also preparing to launch new plug-ins in the future.

Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales in Q2 2022:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 13,478

(28% of total Jeep Wrangler and 8.4% of Jeep sales)

(12% of total Chrysler Pacifica and 9.7% of Chrysler sales)

Total: 15,565+ (at least 4.0% of the total Stellantis volume)

So far this year, Stellantis sold more than 43,000 plug-in hybrids in the US:

Stellantis' plug-in vehicle sales YTD:

Jeep Wrangler 4xe - 32,685

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 10,346

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe - N/A

Total: 43,031+ (at least 3.6% of the total Stellantis volume)

Because Ford and General Motors appear to be more focused on battery-electric vehicles, Stellantis probably will become the king of plug-in hybrids in the US. The first all-electric models are coming later this decade.

Stellantis' plug-in offer in the US:

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

EV

Range EPA

Total

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid FWD 16 32 mi

(51 km) 520 mi

(837 km) 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe AWD 17 25 mi

(40 km) 470 mi

(756 km) 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe AWD 17 21 mi

(34 km) 370 mi

(595 km) 6.0

