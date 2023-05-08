American EV startup Lucid seems to be trying everything it can to improve the delivery figures of its luxury all-electric Air sedan, including entering Tesla's territory (or at least going very close to it).

According to Tesla owner and founder of Tesla Console Ryan Zohoury, a Lucid Air finished in Cosmos Silver and wearing “Test Drive Car” decals was parked directly opposite an 8-stall Supercharger station in West Hollywood a couple of days ago, with the Lucid vehicle blocking two parking spaces and set up with its doors, hood, and trunk open.

As per the Twitter post embedded below, the Lucid employees were trying to get the people waiting for their Teslas to charge to sign up for free test drives with the Air sedan, but as DriveTeslaCanada notes, after forty minutes, nobody took up Lucid’s offer.

Moreover, none of the Tesla owners even walked up to the silver EV to check it out, which means it wasn’t a very successful attempt at getting people to test drive the American luxury EV.

Admittedly, with a starting price that’s between $87,400 and a whopping $249,000, maybe the Lucid Air isn’t best aimed at Tesla owners, considering the cheapest new vehicle made by the Fremont-based EV company is now priced from about $40,000. Even the most expensive Tesla vehicles – the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid – start at $107,490, which is less than half the price of the top-tier Lucid Air.

As for the raw numbers, Lucid managed to quadruple deliveries in the first quarter of this year, but it’s worth noting that even so, the American EV startup got just 1,406 cars to customers. During the same period, 2,315 Air sedans were produced, which is 235 percent more than a year ago.

At the same time, Tesla registrations amounted to roughly 170,000 in the US, so for the time being at least, the two car brands are worlds apart in terms of sales figures.

This isn’t the first time a rival company has tried to lure Tesla customers to their EV offerings. Back in March, a Twitter user spotted a Cadillac team trying to get people at a Tesla Supercharger in Shanghai to test out the all-electric Lyriq crossover.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.