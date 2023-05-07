Volvo Cars report 51,976 global car sales in April, which is 10 percent more than a year ago. During the first four months of 2023, the company sold 214,914 cars (up 10 percent year-over-year).

The growth of plug-in electric car sales is slightly higher, but nothing fancy. Last month, Volvo sold 20,628 plug-ins, which was 14 percent more than a year ago and nearly 40 percent of the total volume.

The most important thing is that all-electric car sales almost doubled to 8,830 (up 88 percent year-over-year), which is 17 percent of the total volume. It's closer and closer to matching plug-in hybrid car sales, which by the way, continue to decrease (12 percent in April, to 11,798).

Volvo Recharge result:

  • BEVs: 8,830 (up 88%) and 17.0% share
  • PHEVs: 11,798 (down 12%) and 22.7% share
  • Total: 20,628 (up 14%) and 39.7% share

Volvo Recharge sales - April 2023

external_image

So far this year, Volvo plug-in car sales exceeded 88,000 (up 30 percent year-over-year), which is also 41 percent of the total volume.

Volvo Recharge sales year-to-date:

  • BEVs: 38,899 (up 137%) and 18.1% share
  • PHEVs: 49,132 (down 4.5%) and 22.9% share
  • Total: 88,031 (up 30%) and 41.0% share

For reference, in 2022, Volvo sold over 205,000 plug-in electric cars (compared to almost 190,000 in 2021), which was a third of the total volume.

This year, Volvo Recharge car sales might exceed 250,000 or maybe even reach 300,000, if the growth accelerates to 50 percent.

external_image

Geographically, as usual, most Volvo plug-in cars were sold in Europe - 13,016 in April (up 28 percent year-over-year), where they represent 63 percent of the total volume.

In the United States, in April, plug-in car sales decreased by 33 percent year-over-year to 2,946. That's about 31 percent of the total sales.

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales in China increased by 86 percent to 1,260 (about 10 percent of the total).

In terms of models, Volvo's lineup includes two all-electric models, the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Volvo XC40 Recharge. In April, the company sold 5,625 electric XC40s and 3,205 C40s. Both models will soon get new, more-capable versions (in the US especially interesting will be the rear-wheel drive option).

Volvo is expected to continue the expansion of its plug-in car sales, especially all-electric ones. The next big thing will be the Volvo EX90 large SUV with a 111-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery. For those who prefer smaller cars, the company hints at a smaller crossover EX30.

Volvo Cars detailed sales results:

external_image

