Volvo Cars USA reports that its car sales in the United States decreased in April by 4 percent year-over-year to 9,611. During the first four months of the year, sales amounted to 36,094 (up 10.1% year-over-year).

However, in terms of plug-in electric car sales, Volvo noted a significant 33 percent decrease year-over-year to 2,946, which represents 30.7 percent of the brand's total volume (compared to 44 percent a year ago). The reason for the decrease appears to be the high base of April 2022, when the company set its all-time record of 4,421 units.

The most interesting thing for us is that sales of all-electric Volvo cars increased by 71 percent year-over-year to a new record of 1,356 (14 percent share). Sales of the plug-in hybrid models decreased by 56 percent to 1,590 and, if nothing changes, soon Volvo will be selling more BEVs than PHEVs in the US.

Volvo plug-in car sales last month:

BEVs: 1,356 (up 71% year-over-year) and 14.1% share

PHEVs: 1,590 (down 56% year-over-year) and 16.5% share

Total Recharge: 2,946 (down 33% year-over-year) and 30.7% share

Volvo Recharge sales in the US - April 2023

So far this year, Volvo sold in the US more than 10,600 plug-in electric cars (up 2 percent year-over-year), which is roughly 30 percent of the total volume. BEVs were up 69 percent year-over-year and, sooner rather than later, should exceed PHEVs, which were down 18 percent.

Volvo plug-in car sales year-to-date in 2023:

BEVs: 4,138 (up 69% year-over-year) and 11.5% share

PHEVs: 6,519 (down 18% year-over-year) and 18.1% share

Total Recharge: 10,657 (up 2% year-over-year) and 29.5% share

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, the total volume amounted to 27,909 (22 percent more than a year earlier).

To further increase all-electric car sales in the US, Volvo recently announced the 2024 model year versions of the C40 Recharge And XC40 Recharge, which are noticeably more attractive in terms of specs than the current 2023 model year versions.

Volvo's lineup in the US includes only electrified models (mild hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric), including two BEVs (XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge). In the near future, the lineup will be joined by the all-new Volvo EX90 model, which will be produced locally (alongside the Polestar 3).

By 2030, Volvo intends to increase all-electric car sales share to 100% (globally), as well as increase sales volume to 1.2 million units annually.