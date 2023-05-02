The 2023 model year of the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge does not bring any significant technical changes compared to 2022.

The entry-level version of the C40 Recharge starts at an MSRP of $55,300 (+$1,095 destination charge), while the XC40 Recharge starts at an MSRP of $53,550 (+$1,095 destination charge). That's respectively $3,450 or $1,750 less than when 2022 model year was introduced in mid-2021.

However, both cars are imported, which means that since mid-2022, they are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. In other words, the effective cost is now a few grand higher than before (excluding rebates or other incentives).

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch $55,300 +$1,095 N/A $56,395 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch $53,550 +$1,095 N/A $54,645

EPA Range

The EPA Combined range and efficiency ratings for the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge are the same as in 2022 (see 2022 C40 here and 2022 XC40 here).

The C40 Recharge has a range of 226 miles (364 km), slightly more than the XC40 Recharge - 223 miles (359 km). Let's recall that both are equipped with a 78-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain with 300 kilowatts (kW) of peak power (2x 150 kW).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, is around 87 MPGe: 387 watt-hours per mile (241 Wh/km) in the case of the C40 Recharge, and 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km) in the case of the XC40 Recharge.

However, one must take into account that on the highway (EPA Highway rating), energy consumption increases by 8-9 percent, which probably means that the range will only be slightly above 200 miles in such a scenario.

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch

2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 5-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 226 miles (364 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi (241 Wh/km)

94 MPGe: 359 Wh/mi (223 Wh/km)

80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch

2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 223 miles (359 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

In terms of fast charging, charging from 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge (SOC) is expected to take around 37 minutes. Normal charging (AC) takes about eight hours or so.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge 19-inch AWD 78 226 mi

(364 km) 4.5 112 mph

(180 km/h) 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge 19-inch AWD 78 223 mi

(359 km) 4.7 112 mph

(180 km/h)

In the not-too-distant future, the Volvo C40 Recharge and Volvo XC40 Recharge are expected to get some updates, already announced in Europe, including a rear-wheel drive version, better range, and shorter charging times.

The most important thing for the future of Volvo is however the upcoming Volvo EX90 model, which will be produced in the United States.