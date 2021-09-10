The all-electric 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge has received a noticeably better EPA range and efficiency rating than the outgoing 2021 model year version.

The EPA Combined range is 223 miles (359 km) - 15 miles (24 km) or 7.2% more than before. We don't know for sure, but it seems that the smaller 19" wheels as standard, compared to 20" wheels previously and possibly some other improvements boosted the result. The EPA test is the same - 2-cycle.

This new version is already available for reservations, but its MSRP price is now slightly higher - $55,300 MSRP, compared to $53,990 previously.

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Unfortunately, just like in the case of the 2022 Polestar 2, the EPA's data does not include the City and Highway range ratings.

The EPA Combined range is 223 miles (359 km) and we can only guess that on the highway, it will be closer to 200 miles (322 km).

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 223 mi (359 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)
92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)
79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

Here is how the new Volvo XC40 Recharge compares to the outgoing model year.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs
Model 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge
[A]		 Difference
[A] / [B]		 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
[B]
Drive AWD   AWD
Battery 78 kWh 0% 78 kWh
EPA Range
Combined 223 mi
(359 km)		 7.2% 208 mi
(335 km)
City     223.6 mi
(360 km)
Highway     188 mi
(302 km)
Specs
0-60 mph 4.7 s 0% 4.7 s
Top speed 112 mph
(180 km/h)		 0% 112 mph
(180 km/h)
Peak power 300 kW 0% 300 kW
EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses)
Combined 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km) 7.6% 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)
City 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km) 8.2% 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)
Highway 79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km) 9.7% 72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)
Prices
MSRP $55,300 2.4% $53,990
Dest. Charge +$1,095   +$1,095
Tax Credit $7,500   $7,500
Effective Price $48,895 2.8% $47,585

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane

