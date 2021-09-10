The all-electric 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge has received a noticeably better EPA range and efficiency rating than the outgoing 2021 model year version.

The EPA Combined range is 223 miles (359 km) - 15 miles (24 km) or 7.2% more than before. We don't know for sure, but it seems that the smaller 19" wheels as standard, compared to 20" wheels previously and possibly some other improvements boosted the result. The EPA test is the same - 2-cycle.

This new version is already available for reservations, but its MSRP price is now slightly higher - $55,300 MSRP, compared to $53,990 previously.

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge

Unfortunately, just like in the case of the 2022 Polestar 2, the EPA's data does not include the City and Highway range ratings.

The EPA Combined range is 223 miles (359 km) and we can only guess that on the highway, it will be closer to 200 miles (322 km).

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 223 mi (359 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi (228 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

Here is how the new Volvo XC40 Recharge compares to the outgoing model year.