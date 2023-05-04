Costco is currently offering an exclusive member discount on the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge. It's good for $2,500 off either premium electric SUV.

Costco is no stranger to electric car discounts, and this deal is certainly worth considering. Even if you're not yet a member, the $60 annual fee is arguably well worth the money.

The Costco discount is valid from now until July 31, 2023, so you have some time to make a decision. It applies to both the 2023 and 2024 model-year versions of the electric crossovers.

If you're not yet ready to go fully electric, you can get a $1,000 discount off all other 2023 and 2024 Volvo models. The brand's lineup features a number of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) with respectable electric driving ranges.

While the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge are the first in an upcoming lineup of fully electric Volvos, the automaker has been electrifying many of its models for years. In fact, just about every option in Volvo's US lineup has a "Recharge" trim that pairs a gas engine with an electric motor (or motors) for improved performance, better fuel economy, and some decent electric-only range.

The 2023 XC40 Recharge is comparable to the gas-powered XC40, but with a fully electric powertrain that's good for about 220 miles of range. The C40 is closely related, though it has a coupe-like design that's sportier, but less practical. It also has a few extra miles of estimated driving range. Both come standard with all-wheel drive.

Volvo says the 2024 models will come to market with longer-range rear-wheel-drive options, but there are few details at this time.

If you're considering an EV, but not sold on Volvo's models, it would still be wise to keep your eyes on Costco. The store has offered notable discounts on EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Audi e-tron in the past. We're talking about a Bolt EV lease that came in around $100 per month and a whopping $13,000 off the e-tron.