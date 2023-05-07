Volkswagen is developing several all-electric crossovers and SUVs as it looks to gain a larger share of the EV market. While VW continues to dominate ICE sales, it has struggled to gain significant momentum when it comes to EVs. Its initial dedicated EV offerings, the ID.3 and the ID.4, were plagued with software issues at launch and failed to significantly undercut Tesla's pricing for the Model 3 and Y.

That said, Volkswagen has still been selling an impressive amount of electric cars. Last year the automaker delivered 325,100 EVs globally. Meanwhile, the VW Group as a whole sold 572,100 electric cars. Those figures only look somewhat underwhelming when compared with Tesla, who sold over 1.3 million EVs last year.

That said, VW is keen to catch up fast. The German automaker's recently revealed ID.7 sedan features new hardware and over 300 miles of range. Volkswagen also launched its long awaited MPV, the ID. Buzz, in Europe earlier this year.

As for future electric models, we now have some insights: lots of crossovers and SUVs. With the segment continuing to grow, it only makes sense that VW is looking to add more offerings to its crossover and SUV EV lineup. A new report by AutoCar suggests VW is planning to launch two new electric crossovers and one SUV by 2028.

First, an electric Tiguan will launch in 2025. It's expected to sit just below the ID.4, which will be facelifted next year. Next up is a budget-friendly compact crossover and a flagship luxury SUV. It's possible the compact crossover will be a Europe-only model, although we won't know for sure for another few years. As for the luxury SUV, it could potentially be an electric Touareg replacement. Despite remaining popular in Europe the Touareg hasn't been sold in the US since 2017, although it appears it could make a comeback as an EV.