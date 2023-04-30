Tesla has halted Model S and X orders in Australia, over 2 years after the vehicles went on sale in the US. The automaker did not give any reason for the decision, with the $400 AUD ($264) reserve button simply vanishing overnight. Now in its place is the option to "Get Updates". The same also applies to Australia's neighbor, New Zealand.

The last time the S and X were sold in Australia was in 2020. Ever since the revised S and X launched in 2021, only the 3 and Y have been available to Australians. To be fair, the same can be said for the majority of Tesla's markets. The S and X were US and Canada-only vehicles for almost 18 months, before finally arriving in mainland Europe last fall.

That said, this is undoubtedly disappointing news for Aussies and New Zealanders given the S and X were finally starting to arrive in European and Asian markets. A lot of it could be due to the fact that Australia and New Zealand are both RHD. Production of the RHD S and X is still yet to begin, and when it does markets like the UK and Japan will undoubtedly be prioritized.

In the US, the Model S currently starts at $89,130 meanwhile the X comes in at exactly $10k more ($99,130). The Long Range Model S has 405 miles of EPA range, meanwhile, the X is good for 348 miles per charge according to the EPA.

As for the top-of-the-range Model S Plaid, after a recent price reduction, it now sells for $109,130 and can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 1.99 seconds. The Plaid version of the X will also set you back $109,130 and can launch from 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds.