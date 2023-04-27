The controversial yoke steering wheel offered by Tesla for the Model S and Model X is now officially a paid option, after the American EV manufacturer quietly updated its online configurator.

After this update, which was part of the brand’s latest price readjustment, new customers have to pay an extra $250 if they want the futuristic but often impractical non-round steering wheel.

Granted, Tesla has a well-known “no pencils down” mentality about the development of its current models, but with constant changes in prices and feature availability, it’s getting harder and harder for potential customers to keep track of what’s going on at the Fremont-based carmaker.

The heavily-debated yoke steering wheel first made its appearance as a standard feature on the refreshed Model S and Model X vehicles in 2021, when owners and journalists alike gave mixed reviews.

Tesla touted the improved visibility offered by the lack of material in the driver’s direct line of sight and Elon Musk was adamant that there will be no round option available.

However, what started in life as the only option available to new customers was slowly but surely relegated to the bottom positions on Tesla’s list of must-haves.

With people unhappy about the questionable quality of the yoke and poor practicality, especially at low speeds, the American EV maker added a round steering wheel as a no-cost option in January 2023.

Then, in March, Tesla offered a $700 retrofit program for owners of yoke-equipped vehicles, which sold out in a little over a week, signaling that the spaceship-like wheel wasn’t exactly a good fit for a lot of people.

With this being said, the EV brand is reportedly working on an updated version of the yoke, with improved materials, which will be available in July, according to a Tesla Service Center advisor, quoted by a Reddit user.

While unconfirmed, the new yoke steering wheel might well be the same as that found in the Cybertruck prototype shown during the company’s Investor Day event, which is a combination of a normal wheel and the current yoke-style wheel, without the cutout at the top.

We’ll just have to wait and see what Tesla has in store regarding the steering wheel situation, but until then, we’d like to know what you think about the new paid option for the Model S and Model X, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.