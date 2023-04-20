Ford is among a handful of automakers that aim to transition relatively swiftly to EVs and eventually top Tesla as the leader in the space. While you may know of a few Ford EVs, including the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, there are more in the works and abroad. Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted out a teaser image of the new Puma EV and shared some other details.

The original Ford Puma EV tweet came from the Ford Australia Twitter account. However, Ford's Farley, who has proven to be an advocate for the future of EVs, worked to get some extra attention on the tweet.

Farley shared Ford Australia's tweet by attaching it to a related tweet of his own. The Ford CEO noted that the upcoming Ford Puma electric SUV is heading to Australia. He added that the new EV will be Ford's fourth EV heading to "the land down under" prior to the end of 2024.

Farley also included a second teaser image of the Puma alongside the Mustang Mach-E, Transit Custom, and E-Transit. As you can see in the image, the EVs are lined up by size and they're all pictured in the same "silhouette" style as the Ford Puma EV teaser image.

The Puma isn't a vehicle that's new to Ford. The brand already offers a gas-powered version. However, the electric vehicle has yet to officially debut. In fact, there are currently very few details about the upcoming Puma, aside from the image above.

While we can't say for sure, it's not likely the Puma EV will make its way to the US. The gas-powered Puma is a popular Ford product, though we don't have it or any variation of it in the States. We can only hope that might change going forward, as a small electric crossover would likely fare well on our shores.

It already appears that the Puma EV will make its way to the European market, where the gas-powered Puma is a huge hit. It would also make sense to see it eventually launched in Asia, though there has been no official confirmation of any other markets aside from Australia and likely Europe, at least for now.