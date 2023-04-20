Lucid Group today started the first deliveries of the Lucid Air with the optional Stealth Appearance package. Deliveries began at the Lucid Costa Mesa service center in Southern California and will continue throughout the country in the coming weeks.

"The highly-anticipated Stealth Appearance will delight those who prefer a darker, more enigmatic look to Lucid Air. Side by side, Stealth and Platinum are like seeing two altogether different vehicles, two facets of the Air personality." Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand, Lucid Group

Available for the Air Grand Touring and Air Touring models, the exterior design theme brings a darker personality to the luxury sedan for a premium of $3,000 for the Air Touring with a metal roof, or $6,000 for all models equipped with a Glass Canopy roof. In Canada, the prices are 4,000 Canadian dollars or 7,500 Canadian dollars, respectively.

The Stealth Appearance changes up to 35 components on the exterior of the vehicle. Many components that would otherwise have the Platinum Appearance instead feature a dark Stealth polished finish. Lucid says this is reminiscent of the spéculaire black polishing technique employed in fine horology and jewelry.

Gallery: Lucid Air Stealth Appearance

14 Photos

The most striking change is the darkened Stealth components that frame the Air's distinctive Glass Canopy roof. The Stealth Appearance also adds black gloss and satin graphite accents to further enhance the sharpened appearance, including elements of the lower body trim, the trim around the Intelligent Micro Lens Array headlights, and one-piece blade taillights.

The Stealth Appearance also comes with unique wheel designs and finishes for each wheel size, namely 21-inch Aero Sport Stealth wheels with satin black wheel inserts or 20-inch Aero Lite Stealth wheels with satin black wheel inserts.

Customers can match the Stealth Appearance with a broad palette of Lucid Air exterior colors, including Stellar White, Infinite Black, Cosmos Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red. To see what the car looks like with the optional package, customers can now build their own metal roof Lucid Air with Stealth Appearance on the Design Yours Configurator.

According to the prices currently listed on the configurator, a Lucid Air Touring will set you back $109,125 while an Air Grand Touring starts at $139,725 – the Stealth Appearance will add $3,000 or $6,000 to that.