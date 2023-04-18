Toyota has received more than 5,000 orders for the bZ3 electric sedan in China on April 16, the first day of sales. The automaker announced the order figure soon after the launch, according to CarNewsChina.

Built by the FAW-Toyota joint venture, Toyota's second model in the bZ series and its first electric sedan starts at $24,700 (169,800 yuan). The range-topping model starts at $29,000 (199,800 yuan).

The Toyota bZ3 is built on the automaker's e-TNGA platform shared with the bZ4X SUV and features key powertrain technology from BYD, including the Blade LFP battery and an electric motor from Fudi Motor, a BYD subsidiary.

The model offers two range options in China, 321 miles (517 kilometers) and 382 miles (616 km) – both calculated on the CLTC test cycle. The base model features a 130-kilowatt (174-horsepower) front motor, while the Long Range variant has a front motor rated at 180 kW (241 hp) and 223 pound-feet (303 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: Toyota bZ3

5 Photos

The former draws energy from a 49.92-kilowatt-hour battery while the latter is powered by a 65.28-kWh pack. The Toyota bZ3 supports DC fast charging, with the Blade battery charging from 30 to 80 percent in 27 minutes.

As for performance specs, the more powerful model does 0-62 mph in 7.5 seconds and reaches a top speed limited to 100 mph (160 km/h). That’s nothing to write home about, but decent figures nonetheless for the price – unless the Zeekr X with its 3.7-second 0-62 mph sprint is taken into account.

The Toyota bZ3 is about the same size as the Tesla Model 3, measuring 186 inches (4,725 millimeters) in length, 72.2 in (1,835 mm) in width, 58 in (1,475 mm) in height, with a wheelbase of 113.4 in (2,880 mm). Besides the Model 3, it will compete in the Chinese market with the BYD Seal and other electric sedans.

The Toyota bZ3 is built at FAW-Toyota's plant in Tianjin, China, which was officially completed in October 2022. The facility has an annual capacity of 200,000 units and built the first bZ3 vehicle on March 3. The Toyota bZ3 sedan and bZ4X SUV are manufactured on the same assembly line.