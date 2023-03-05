The Toyota bZ3 has officially entered production in China. The electric sedan is roughly the same size as a Camry and starts at the equivalent of just over $27,000. Chinese consumers can now reserve their own bZ3 for 2,000 RMB ($290).

The bZ3 is based on the same e-TNGA platform as the bZ4X and has a claimed CLTC range of 373 miles. Given CLTC estimates are rarely accurate, that figure is probably around 200-250 miles in reality - which is still impressive at this price point.

Inside the bZ3 has a large portrait touchscreen and seating for five. Toyota has not disclosed too much information on the powertrain, but we do know the bZ3 is front-wheel drive with battery sizes between 49.92 kWh and 65.28 kWh available. The bZ3 was co-developed with Chinese automaker BYD and is being produced by joint-venture FAW Toyota.

Unfortunately, there are no plans to bring the bZ3 to the US or Europe. A surprising move, especially given the popularity of the Camry and Corolla in North America.

Toyota's sole electric offering in the US, the bZ4X, has been a mixed success thus far. With underwhelming performance figures and limited real-world range, the bZ4X has struggled against the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

There was also a controversial bZ4X recall. Last summer reports of bZ4X wheels falling off emerged and soon a full recall was issued. Toyota only aims to sell 10,000 bZ4Xs this year, which says a lot about the brand's commitment to EVs outside of China.