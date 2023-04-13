Following a preview in February, the Zeekr X compact EV has now launched in China – and it has been officially confirmed for Europe as well.

Looking at the specifications and prices announced for the Chinese market, the third model from Geely Holding Group's premium electric mobility brand after the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr 009 looks like a really strong competitor.

Based on Geely's Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), the Zeekr X offers two available powertrains, a single-motor setup and a dual-motor variant, both using in-house electric motor and silicon carbide battery technology.

Rated at 315 kilowatts (422 horsepower) and 400 pound-feet (543 Newton-meters) of torque, the dual-motor model accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.7 seconds. That's some serious performance, and the single-motor version of the Zeekr X is no slouch either, covering the same sprint in 5.8 seconds. The entry-level variant has a rear-mounted motor making 200 kW (268 hp).

All Zeekr X models are powered by a 66-kilowatt-hour pack with NMC chemistry. The automaker claims the RWD model can cover up to 348 miles (560 kilometers) between charges, while the AWD model can run up to 318 miles (512 km) on a single charge – both values calculated on China's CLTC test cycle.

Zeekr says the X offers excellent drivability while balancing comfort and performance, thanks to an Integrated Power Brake (IPB) system and four-wheel independent suspension. Furthermore, the AWD system allows seamless automated transitions between two- and four-wheel drive depending on driving conditions.

When it comes to practicality, the Zeekr X offers the option of four or five seats – rather unusual for this market segment – including electric folding rear seats that fold the cushions upwards to free up space. The trunk volume varies between 12.8 cubic feet (362 liters) with all seats in place and 41.7 cu ft (1,182 l) with the rear seats folded.

Notable interior features include a 12.9 square-foot (1.2-square-meter) panoramic double-pane glass canopy, a massive 14.6-inch floating main screen, a wireless phone charging pad, ambient lighting, and much more.

As impressive as the Zeekr X's specs and features are, the price is the one that will get everyone's attention because it's priced from just $27,600 (189,800 yuan) in base RWD trim. Surprisingly, the AWD model is not much more expensive, starting at $30,500 (209,800 yuan).

Deliveries of the Zeekr X will start in China in June, with the company also noting that a European launch is "expected in due course."

