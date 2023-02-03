Only two days after teasing its third production model, which was expected to be called the 003, Geely's premium EV brand Zeekr has unveiled it as the X.

The automaker says X, the third-to-last letter in the alphabet and the name for an independent variable, "represents infinite inspiration, exploration and imagination that Zeekr looks for."

Described as a premium urban SUV, the Zeekr X is 4,450 millimeters (175.2 inches) long, 1,836 mm (72.3 in) wide, and 1,572 mm (61.9 in) high, with the wheelbase measuring 2,750 mm (108.2 in).

It has the same wheelbase as the Smart #1, as both models are based on parent company Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). However, the Zeekr X is 180 mm (7.1 in) longer, 64 mm (2.5 in) lower, and slightly wider.

Zeekr says the X was designed by a team led by Stefan Sielaff at the Zeekr Global Design Center in Gothenburg, Sweden. Designers "pushed the frontier of urban SUV," according to the automaker, which notes that the Zeekr X adopts frameless door and exterior frameless mirrors to achieve a clean design and enhanced aerodynamic performance.

Gallery: 2023 Zeekr X

9 Photos

The car definitely looks fresh and radical, with highlights including the split headlights with high-set DRLs, aggressive front bumper, the high belt line and chunky wheel arches, the original C-pillar design, and the sporty rear end.

Seen from the back, the Zeekr X shows an extended roof spoiler, a very narrow rear window featuring one of the smallest windshield wipers we've ever seen on a production car, and slim taillights united by a horizontal light strip interrupted in the middle to highlight the illuminated Zeekr lettering.

Compared to the test prototype teased a couple of days ago with pop-out door handles, the Zeekr X production model features no door handles whatsoever. However, you may notice tiny round buttons at the base of the B pillars and C pillars that are probably used to push the doors open.

Zeekr does not mention any powertrain specifications but says the X offers "excellent driving experience" and an acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) within 4 seconds.

According to Chinese media, the Zeekr X will hit dealerships in its home country in the first part of the second quarter. After the Chinese launch, the Zeekr X will debut in Europe as the brand's first model there, at first in EV-friendly markets like Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.