Smart has unveiled its first dedicated electric vehicle and the first model since becoming a joint venture between the Mercedes-Benz Group and Geely (Smart Automobile Co., Ltd).

Simply called Smart #1, the electric compact crossover takes after the Concept #1 unveiled last year at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich.

The vehicle has a youthful, progressive design, with key elements including the concealed electric door handles, frameless doors, and a floating halo roof. Although compact—it' s 4,290-mm (169-in) long, 1,822-mm (71.7-in) wide, 1,636-mm (64.4-in) high, and has a 2,750-mm (108-in) long wheelbase—the Smart #1 is said to offer impressive interior space for five passengers.

Smart has focused a lot on connectivity, with the vehicle offering a dedicated app environment, customizable infotainment user interface, and even an avatar as intelligent companion with AI based voice control within its user interface. The dash is dominated by a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Smart #1 and all connected products and services are part of an ecosystem enabled by a centralized computing architecture that ensures dynamic over-the-air (OTA) updates. The company says that more than 75% of all ECUs in the car can be continuously iterated and updated remotely.

Moving on to the powertrain, the Smart #1 features a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 200 kW (268 hp) and 343 Nm (253 lb-ft) of torque—enough for a top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph).

Power comes from a 66 kWh NCM (nickel, cobalt, manganese) battery that enables a range of 260-273 miles (420-440 km) on the WLTP cycle. Maximum charging speeds are 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC; charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes under 3 hours on AC and under 30 minutes on DC.

"We are very proud to finally present the production version of our smart #1. It is not only a symbol for our new smart approach, but it is also the nucleus of all things to come. With the re-branding we will put an even greater focus on a seamless mobility experience." Dirk Adelman, CEO Smart Europe GmbH

The Smart #1 is currently undergoing the EU homologation procedure, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. The company did not say when the electric crossover would go on sale, but we expect it to arrive first in China before reaching European markets.

