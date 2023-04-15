Mercedes-Benz Cars reports 503,500 global car sales during the first quarter of 2023, which is three percent more than a year ago.

While the overall results are only slightly better, all-electric car sales are booming. In Q1, Mercedes-Benz Cars noted roughly 51,600 BEV sales (up 89 percent year-over-year from about 27,400 a year ago). That's more than 10 percent of the total volume, compared to just about six percent a year ago.

The German manufacturer does not provide details about plug-in hybrid car sales, but we guess that, as of now, all focus is on BEVs. At least, this is the trend that we can see in the industry right now, including BMW, which is one of the most direct competitors.

Mercedes-Benz Cars global plug-in car sales in Q1 2023:

BEVs: 51,600 (up 89%) and 10% share

PHEVs: N/A

When excluding the Smart brand, Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars sales of BEVs more than doubled (up 119 percent year-over-year), the company said, without including an exact number.

In terms of models, the EQ family is quickly expanding. Here are models for which data is available:

EQA: 10,800 (up 189%)

EQB: 11,200 (up 64%)

EQE Sedan: 9,400 (new)

EQS SUV: 5,500 (new)

other BEVs: 14,700

The total EQ lineup currently includes eight models: EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE Sedan, EQE SUV, EQS, EQS SUV, and EQV. The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG, which can climb stairs, is in the works.

Detailed results:

For reference, in 2022, Mercedes-Benz sold some 117,800 all-electric cars (excluding Smart).

This year, the results will be significantly better as the growth is very high - especially in the United States.

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced 98,900 vehicle sales in Q1 2023 (up 12 percent year-over-year), including 3,600 BEVs (up 22 percent year-over-year). BEVs account for 3.6 percent of the total volume (vs. 3.3 percent a year ago).

The van lineup, includes the EQV (counted also in the passenger car sales report), eSprinter, eVito/eVito Tourer, and EQT/eCitan.

Detailed results: