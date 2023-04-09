Mazda North American Operations reports that its vehicle sales in the United States, increased in March by 5.3 percent year-over-year to 34,778. During the first quarter, the company sold 88,384 units, which is 7.4 percent more than a year ago.

Unfortunately, when it comes to electric cars, the company is not progressing at all. According to the data, in March, Mazda sold only four all-electric Mazda MX-30. In other words, the introduction of the 2023 model year version didn't improve electrification so far.

Actually, the single-digit results continue and are 96 percent lower than a year ago.

Mazda MX-30 sales in the US - March 2023

During the first quarter of 2023, Mazda sold 15 MX-30 in the US (actually only in California). That's a really low volume, even by Mazda standards, as a year ago it was 180 units.

We don't know whether the low sales are related solely to limited supply or if cars are available but demand is weak (especially since the car is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit).

With a price tag of $34,110 (plus a $1,275 destination charge) and the EPA combined range is only 100 miles, this is a tough task to sell the MX-30. After all, customers can buy a Tesla Model 3 RWD for a comparable amount (after deducting $7,500 federal tax credit, available until April 18) or a Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV at an effective price of over $20,000.

Let's recall that Mazda does not offer a long-range electric car and its representatives even said that such EVs aren't sustainable.

Mazda plans to electrify its lineup with more BEVs around 2028-2030, but as of today, most of the other premium brands are far ahead in terms of BEV sales.

Meanwhile, in January, the company introduced in Europe the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV plug-in hybrid (series hybrid with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour battery and recharging capability). This version is not available in North America - although there is a possibility, according to the latest reports).