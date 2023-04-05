Rivian released a short video documentary of its efforts to prepare for, enter, and run in the 2022 Rebelle Rally with a pair of all-electric vehicles and an all-female team.

Embedded above, the Zero to Rally film follows Lillian Macaruso, Alex Anderson, Rosanna Nuch, and Nicole Johnson – all of whom are Rivian employees – on their path to participate as rookies in last year's event, using a stock R1T pickup and a stock R1S SUV.

Every team member’s story is put on display, and after watching the whole clip, it's safe to say that Rivian has some true car enthusiasts working on its products.

For those of you who don't know, the Rebelle Rally is the first women’s off-road navigation rally raid in the United States. It's not a speed event but rather a waypoint-finding affair with a twist, in the sense that no internet-connected device is allowed for navigation – only paper maps, a compass, and the provided road book.

The rally raid runs for eight days and covers about 1,600 miles of tracks, so it's not exactly a walk in the park, but it's also not at the same level of toughness as the Dakar Rally, seeing how stock vehicles are more than welcome to run.

Last year, the Rivian R1T and its team managed to finish in fourth place overall, all while getting the Rookie of the Year award, and the R1S that entered the competition finished in 20th place out of 45, so not bad at all for a first attempt.

For this year's Rebelle Rally, which will take place between October 12-21, Rivian is giving every US female employee the chance to compete in a factory vehicle, with training set to start in mid-April.

This isn't the first time a Rivian participated in the rigorous Rebelle Rally. Back in 2020, Emme Hall and Rebecca Donaghe entered with an R1T and even made a video of the whole experience.

