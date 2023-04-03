Plug-in electric car sales in China substantially increased in February, which is a positive sign after the slowdown in January (partially caused by the holidays).

According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 454,591 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China in February, which is 56 percent more than a year ago.

The plug-in market share improved to 33 percent (including 22 percent for all-electric and 11 percent for plug-in hybrid cars).

Results for the month:

BEVs: *303,000 and 22% share

PHEVs: *152,000 and 11% share

Total: 454,591 (up 56%) and 33% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – February 2023

So far this year, almost 800,000 new plug-in electric cars were registered in China (up roughly 20 percent year-over-year), which is about 30 percent of the total volume.

After the first two months, it seems that after industry-wide price reductions applied to many models, sales improved and it might be another strong year for electrification.

Results year-to-date:

BEVs: about *0.53 million and 20% share

PHEVs: about *0.27 million and 10% share

Total: 798,548 (up 20%) and 30% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, over 5.92 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China (83 percent more than in 2021).

Model rank

In terms of best-selling models, the BYD Song Plus (mostly PHEV with a fair share of BEV version) remains the number one in China. In February, more than 51,000 units were registered.

The market is dominated by Chinese models, specifically, the BYD brand, and the only non-Chinese model in the top 10 was the Tesla Model Y in fourth (25,526). Ahead of the Tesla Model Y, we can see the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV microcar and BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV).

Top 10 for the month:

BYD Song Plus (BEVs + PHEVs): 51,592 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 30,267 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 27,434 Tesla Model Y: 25,526 BYD Dolphin: 22,682 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) BEV: 20,279 GAC Aion S: 16,827 GAC Aion Y: 12,996 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 12,265 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV): 12,029

After the first two months, the BYD Song Plus family already built up a significant advantage over other models.

Top 10 year-to-date:

BYD Song Plus (BEVs + PHEVs): 101,765 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 46,683 BYD Dolphin: 39,971 Tesla Model Y: 39,710 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 39,024 BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) BEV: 38,371 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 24,480 GAC Aion S: 21,918 Tesla Model 3: 21,056 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV): 20,919

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Brands

BYD's advantage over other brands and manufacturers is staggering in China. So far this year, the company has almost a 39 percent market share. Tesla is the second best with a 7.6 percent share.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date:

BYD: 38.8%

Tesla: 7.6%

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 6.6%

GAC Aion: 5.1%

Changan: 4.4%

Li Auto: 4.1%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date: