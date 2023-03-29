Genesis Motor America continues to expand the availability of its electric vehicle lineup across the United States.

Only two weeks ago, the Korean luxury brand announced the expansion of EV sales to two additional states – Texas and Wisconsin – bringing the total number of states where the brand's three-model EV lineup is sold to 15.

Now, Genesis has added seven more states to the list, which now includes 22 states. The Genesis GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now also available at select retailers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

As a result, the full list of states where Genesis currently sells its EVs looks like this: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

"We're pleased to make our electric lineup available to even more customers across the United States who have been eagerly awaiting a Genesis EV. In only 10 months, we have introduced our first three EV models and have expanded sales to 22 states, representing important steps on our path to achieving full electrification by 2030." Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America

For more details regarding EV availability in the 22 states, customers are advised to contact their local retailer and visit the company's website. Genesis says the continued expansion of EV sales represents further progress as it takes steps in achieving its commitment to delivering an all-electric lineup by 2030.

The announcement bodes well for the ongoing US launch of the Electrified GV70 SUV, which is expected to qualify for up to $7,500 in tax rebates because it is built at parent company Hyundai Motor Group's Alabama plant. Mind you, the Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV hasn't been added to the IRS website's list of eligible vehicles yet.

The electric SUV has an estimated starting MSRP of $66,425 (excluding destination charges), well under the $80,000 MSRP limit for SUVs, trucks and vans. Assuming a customer qualifies for the maximum tax credit of $7,500, the Electrified GV70 will have an effective starting price of around $60,000.