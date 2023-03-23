Rivian has released a new over-the-air (OTA) software update for its all-electric R1T pickup and R1S SUV which includes several improvements, including adding the new Tesla Supercharger locations that feature the so-called Magic Dock CCS connector.

The Supercharger locations which feature a Magic Dock can be selected in the Navigation app’s charger filters and are also shown in the Rivian mobile app (version 1.12 or later), but as the American EV maker notes, owners still have to download the Tesla mobile app to charge at a Supercharger.

Version 2023.10.00 of Rivian’s software also enables the Plug and Charge feature when charging on the company’s Adventure Network and Waypoint chargers, making the whole experience seamless. However, the carmaker notes that the feature isn’t yet available at all of its charging locations but that it will be introduced “on a rolling basis.”

There’s also a new fan control for the R1S’s third-row seats, so now every row has its own separate fan controls, as well as a one-year trial for TuneIn Premium which offers access to every live MLB and NHL game, commercial-free news coverage, and “less ads on 100,000 radio stations.”

As a reminder, Tesla officially launched its Magic Dock-equipped Superchargers on March 1, 2023, opening the doors to other brands of electric vehicles that were previously unable to recharge at the company’s locations. The stalls with the Magic Dock connector feature both a CCS1 plug for non-Tesla vehicles and the NACS plug used by Teslas sold in North America.

Currently, there are only 11 Superchargers locations with the Magic Dock across the United States, with most of them scattered around New York state and just two in California.

As for Rivian’s latest software update (2023.10.00), the release notes are listed below:

New TuneIn Premium Trial

An exclusive TuneIn Premium trial for 365 days is now available for Rivian customers. With TuneIn Premium you have access to:

Every MLB and NHL game. Live. No blackouts.

Nonstop news coverage. Commercial free.

Less ads on 100,000 radio stations.

Note: You may lose access to TuneIn Premium channels unless you activate the free trial or have a Premium account.

Tesla Supercharger Network Now Available In Navigation Charger Filters

Your vehicle now shows select Tesla Supercharger locations with a Magic Dock in the Navigation app’s charger filters. A Magic Dock allows you to charge your Rivian at select Tesla Supercharger locations. These locations also show in the Rivian mobile app version 1.12 or later. To charge at a Tesla Supercharger, you need to download the Tesla app.

Plug and Charge

This release enables vehicle Plug and Charge functionality when charging on the Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoint Chargers, in order to provide a seamless experience.

Note: This feature will be introduced on the Rivian Adventure Network and Waypoint Chargers on a rolling basis.

New Third Row Fan Control (R1S ONLY)

The second- and third-row seats now have separate controls for your convenience. For access, choose the temperature with the Fan icon on the center display. Then choose Middle to access the second-row climate controls, or choose Back to access the third-row fan controls.

Additional Improvements

Highway Assist has been improved to reduce the frequency of hands-on warnings when Highway Assist is active in stop-and-go traffic scenarios. You still must remain attentive and should be prepared to take control of the vehicle at any time while Highway Assist is engaged. For more information, please see the Owner’s Guide.

You can now open and close your liftgate with the mobile app version 1.12 and later (R1S ONLY).

You can now open your tailgate with the mobile app version 1.12 and later (R1T ONLY).

Improved range loss when a phone key is near the vehicle for long periods of time.

Improved phone key and key fob proximity unlocking consistency.

You can now toggle the exterior lock sound on and off. Choose Settings > Vehicle > Access > Lock Sound (exterior).

Added a text label to state your key fob’s battery level inside of Settings > Drivers and Keys. The indicator text will appear when the battery level is medium or low only.

Hotspot Improvements

You can now choose the Hotspot button in the status bar to toggle the hotspot on or off and open hotspot settings.

Fixed an issue where quickly toggling the hotspot on and off indefinitely disabled it until you restarted the vehicle.

Media Fixes and Improvements