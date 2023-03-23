German E-Bike Specialist Nicolai Updates GT1 Eboxx With New Gear Hub

Nicolai is a seasoned bicycle manufacturer from Germany. With more than 25 years of developing premium, high-performance bikes, the brand has also joined in on the electric bicycle craze. In its repertoire, you'll find a selection of sleek yet rugged electric mountain bikes, of which the GT1 Eboxx is one of the most popular. For 2023, this enduro electric mountain bike has been given quite an interesting update.

Instead of relying on traditional derailleur gears like most of its other mainstream counterparts, the Nicolai GT1 Eboxx relies on a streamlined yet efficient internal gear hub called the Nine 3x3. Developed by a German company called H+B Hightech, the Nine 3x3 geared hub offers quite a few benefits, even in off-road scenarios. For starters, it allows you to continuously pedal even while shifting, as the mechanism can change gears even under load. The cringe-worthy sound of crunching gears is now effectively a thing of the past.

Furthermore, the fact that all the gears are housed internally means that there's no derailleur that could potentially get caught on rocks, or suck up twigs and debris ruining your ride. Last but not least, the GT1 Eboxx employs a tried and tested Gates Carbon Belt Drive system, ensuring silent operation, low maintenance, and resilience in all conditions.

As for the construction of the Nicolai GT1 Eboxx, well, it's relatively simple with an aluminum frame and a full-suspension design. It employs the brand's Geolution Tour geometry, which is designed to offer an upright seating position that offers comfort on long rides, as well as ample leverage to tackle whatever the trail throws at you. The GT1 Eboxx makes use of a Bosch Performance Line CX motor mated to a 750-watt-hour battery pack. The system can be controlled either via onboard computer or via the Bosch LED remote.

Unsurprisingly, the Nicolai GT1 Eboxx equipped with the Nine 3x3 gear hub is not cheap. In fact, it sits at the upper echelons of pricing, commanding a starting price of 10,499 Euros, or approximately $11,300 USD. The bike can be further configured to your liking, but will definitely get more expensive as you add more goodies into the mix. Check it out for yourself via Nicolai's official website linked below.