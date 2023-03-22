Acer Joins The E-Mobility Game With The Ebii Electric Bicycle

I've mentioned it time and time again that electric bicycles and scooters of today are becoming more and more IoT devices as they are practical means of urban mobility. A testament to this statement is the fact that companies previously known for tech are now venturing into the world of e-mobility. We've seen it in the likes of Chinese mobile phone giant Xiaomi, and now, with Acer, a leading company in the world of computing.

While the laptop sitting on your desk may be an Acer product, and one you wouldn't even bat an eye towards, this may soon change as Acer is venturing into the world of electric mobility, more specifically, with its new ebii electric bicycle. Futuristic in both design and technology, the ebii flaunts features never before seen in the world of electric bicycles. For starters, The frame is super sleek, with the main section of the frame serving as a vital structural component of the bike, as well as the battery.

That being said, the funky features go well beneath the surface. For starters, the bike gets an automatic transmission – but not just any automatic transmission. It features a built-in AI system that can learn your specific riding habits and likewise predictively control the bike's transmission by anticipating the terrain ahead. The same AI program also provides a sophisticated collision detection system, with the end goal of providing a safer ride.

Other fancy tech feature include a proximity locking and unlocking system which automatically locks the bike as you walk away from it. I presume it's powered by an app in your phone, which the bike can detect as you move towards it. The same technology gives the bike a built-in GPS function, not only making it possible for you to track your rides, but also keep tabs on the bike's location, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and from any corner of the globe. It's obviously also a massive theft deterrent, too.

With all those fancy features out of the way, it's only now that we can talk about what makes this electric bicycle an electric bicycle. Powering the Acer ebii is a hub-mounted 250-watt electric motor that gives the bike an assisted top-speed of 15 miles per hour, and there's no thumb throttle included. This makes it clear that the bike was built to conform to e-bike regulations in Asia and Europe. It rolls on airless tires, as well as a single-sided front fork giving the bike a sleek aesthetic while reducing weight in the process.

As for the battery, it also wears two hats. The removable 460 watt-hour battery pack not only powers the bike, and is good for up to 68 miles on a single charge, it can also power up your gadgets and serve as a handy, albeit bulky, powerbank. The bike is offered with a variety of optional extras which further boost its practicality, too. You can choose from a list of accessories such as fenders, a rear rack, and other practical amenities.

As of this writing, Acer has yet to announce the official pricing of the ebii, as well as when the bike will be available for order. For more information on this funky new electric bike, feel free to visit Acer's official web page for this product in the source links below.