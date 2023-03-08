Fremont-based Amprius Technologies will build a new battery-making facility at an existing site in Brighton, Colorado, in a push to expand production of its proprietary silicon anode lithium-ion battery cells, which offer greater energy density than conventional graphite cells.

The new factory will be built in phases and is expected to become operational in 2025 with an initial output capacity of 500 megawatt-hours. Later, when the final stage of construction will be completed and the facility will have a footprint of 775,000 square feet, the potential output will be 5 gigawatt-hours per year.

The location already has a 1.3 million square foot existing factory, with the site being chosen for the pre-existing electric power and structural layout needed for a new factory, all while keeping costs down. After finishing the new facility, the site's combined output will be 10 gigawatt-hours per year.

At the event where the letter of intent was signed, signaling Amprius’ plans to expand in Colorado, the state's governor, Jared Polis had this to say:

“We need more batteries to power the future, and now we will be manufacturing more of them right here in Colorado. We are excited to welcome Amprius to Colorado, bringing over 300 new good-paying jobs and joining Colorado’s innovative and collaborative business community.”

According to the press release, the initial phase of 500 MWh will be funded in part by a $50 million cost-sharing grant awarded by the Department of Energy, with Amprius being one of the first companies in the United States to receive funding thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Amprius Technologies silicon anode Li-Ion battery cells

“The selection of Colorado for our gigawatt-scale factory marks an important milestone for Amprius,” said Dr. Kang Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Amprius Technologies. “We worked closely with the state of Colorado, the Colorado Economic Development Commission, Adams County, and the City of Brighton to align on terms that are mutually beneficial and include a comprehensive incentive proposal. Increasing production to meet the substantial market demand for our breakthrough silicon anode lithium-ion technology remains a priority, and we are confident this factory will allow us to scale and effectively serve the electric mobility market.”

The battery company prides itself on making the most energy-dense lithium-ion units today, courtesy of its silicon anode technology which allows the cells to be smaller in size compared to the graphite anode cells that are widely available on the market. According to Amprius, its currently available batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L.