A symbol of London and the UK, the black cab or hackney carriage is evolving with the times. London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), the leading player in the city's taxi market, has been selling the TX range-extended electric black cab since 2018.

Launched in a market dominated by diesel-powered taxis, the LEVC TX has become increasingly popular over the years and now represents more than 40 percent of all black cabs in London, with over 6,000 vehicles operating in the city.

As a result, LEVC's TX has overtaken the diesel-powered TX4 as the most common black cab in operation in London. The fact there are now more LEVC TX electrified taxis on the streets of London than diesel TX4s is highly significant.

The LEVC TX taxi fleet supports the UK capital's transition to a clean, green EV black cab fleet. LEVC, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, says the positive contribution the TX is making to air quality continues to increase as sales climb.

The company has calculated that the TX extended-range electric taxi has travelled more than 534 million miles globally and prevented 162,000 tonnes of CO2 being emitted into the atmosphere, since it was introduced in 2018.

"We are witnessing a significant tipping point in the push towards cleaner transportation, with the TX overtaking the diesel-powered TX4 as the cab of choice in London … With each new TX on the road, we are preventing thousands of tonnes of harmful emissions, helping to create healthier and happier cities." Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC

The LEVC TX offers 78 miles of pure electric range and 333 miles of total flexible range on the WLTP test cycle. The taxi drives in full-electric mode all the time, with a 110-kilowatt (148-horsepower) electric motor driving the rear wheels.

The motor is powered by a 33-kilowatt-hour battery pack supplied by LG Chem, which is recharged by an 81-hp 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine acting as a generator.

The LEVC TX features flexible space for up to six passengers, and is the only taxi of its kind that can accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair, thanks to an integrated wheelchair ramp.