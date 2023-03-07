The Jaguar I-Pace has been available in the United States for several years, and today, we will take a look at the latest 2023 model year version.

The 2023 Jaguar I-Pace does not bring any major changes, as it's still equipped with a 90-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery and dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain (294 kilowatts), which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 4.5 seconds.

The EPA combined range rating of the car is however slightly different than in the previous years (234 miles). There are now two ratings for two different wheel sizes:

20-inch wheels: 246 miles (396 km)

22-inch wheels: 217 miles (349 km)

29 miles or 11.8 percent less

We assume that the 20-inch version is the right choice for all those who would like to maximize range, although the larger and fancier wheels are often selected for aesthetics.

An interesting thing is that the energy consumption of the 2023 model year version with 20-inch wheels is very similar to the older versions, while the range is noticeably lower (217 miles versus 234 miles). We are not sure about that - it might be a bug or something.

Anyway, the 20-inch version is noticeably more efficient and has more range. According to the EPA, the average energy consumption (including charging losses) in the combined test cycle is about 85 MPGe: 396 watt-hours per mile (246 Wh/km).

2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch

2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 246 miles (396 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi (246 Wh/km)

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi (235 Wh/km)

82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi (255 Wh/km)

2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch

2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 217 miles (349 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 76 MPGe: 443 Wh/mi (276 Wh/km)

79 MPGe: 427 Wh/mi (265 Wh/km)

72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)

Another change that we noticed (it was also pointed out by one of our readers - David), the onboard charger is now 9.6 kW, compared to 11 kW previously. That's a bit less, although not the end of the world (most of the customers should be happy with 9.6 kW).

Prices

In terms of prices, they are slightly higher (by a few grand) and start at an MSRP of $71,300 (plus $1,275 in destination charges), which effectively means $72,575.

The big difference lies in the lack of eligibility for the $7,500 federal tax credit since the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) came into power. That's because the car is not locally produced.

This change, combined with the slight price increase, translates into a potential difference of some $9,000, compared to 2021-2022.

We assume that the Jaguar I-Pace will remain a niche premium electric car in the US.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 20-inch $71,300 +$1,275 N/A $72,575 2023 Jaguar I-PACE EV400 22-inch $72,700 +$1,275 N/A $73,975

Basic specs