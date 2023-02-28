Jaguar reports 14,540 global retail car sales during the fourth quarter of 2022, which is almost 1 percent more than a year ago and the first positive result in several quarters. Nonetheless, sales in 2022 decreased by 28.5 percent to 61,661.

The year 2022 was very challenging for the entire Jaguar Land Rover group (part of Tata Motors), as also the Land Rover brand lost almost one-fifth of its sales, as compared to 2021.

Sales results in Q4 and 2022:

Jaguar: 14,540 (up 1%) and 61,661 (down 28.5%)

Land Rover: 70,287 (up 7.0%) and 269,120 (down 19.6%)

Jaguar Land Rover: 84,827 (up 5.9%) and 330,781 (down 21.4%)

The only all-electric model - the Jaguar I-Pace - continues to struggle. During the fourth quarter, only 1,146 units were sold (down 55 percent year-over-year), which is the lowest result since its launch (1,073 units in Q3 2018). At the same time, the I-pace accounted for almost 8 percent of the total Jaguar sales.

Jaguar I-Pace sales – Q4 2022

In 2022, Jaguar I-Pace sales amounted to 7,307 (down 27 percent year-over-year). For reference, in 2021, Jaguar sold 9,970 I-Pace and this result might be out of range right now.

Jaguar I-Pace sales:

2018: 6,893

2019: 17,355

2020: 16,457

2021: 9,970

2022: 7,307 (down 26.7%) and 11.9% share

Cumulatively, almost 58,000 Jaguar I-Pace were sold globally.

A quick look at the chart below reveals a worrying picture of gradually fading sales. As we reported recently, the 2024 model year will retain its existing powertrain, which means that the situation will likely not improve - especially considering how competitive the crossover/SUV segment is now.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report its total plug-in car sales, despite having plenty of plug-in hybrid models.

As we wrote previously, in the coming years, Jaguar Land Rover intends to electrify both of its brands, including the first all-electric Land Rover in 2024 and the first "new" all-electric Jaguar in 2024. This is probably the earliest point when we see some BEV sales rebound.