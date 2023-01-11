The Jaguar I-Pace is entering the 2024 model year with subtle enhancements, mostly cosmetic in nature.

Launched in 2018, the electric crossover gains a more distinctive design, richer specifications, new R-Dynamic trim levels and striking satin paints in a choice of two metallic colors.

You have to look really closely to spot all the changes, so here's a little help. The 2024 Jaguar I-Pace's front grille has now a smooth form instead of the previous gloss black lozenge pattern, and is painted Atlas Grey; the same color is applied to the vertical blades at the outside of the front apertures. Another subtle update is the new black and silver Jaguar badge in the grille.

Moving on, the front bumper finishers, lower door finishers and rear diffuser are now body-color instead of Gloss Black, with Jaguar saying this simplifies the design while taking away visual mass.

Gallery: 2024 Jaguar I-Pace

In addition, models including the 400 Sport and all variants with 22-inch wheels feature a discreet tailgate spoiler. Speaking of wheels, all of the standard ones are now diamond-turned, while the 22-inch Style 5069 wheel now has a Satin Grey finish complementing its carbon fiber inserts. All 22-inch can be ordered with self-sealing All-Season tires.

Jaguar also offers an exterior Black Pack finish – standard on all models from the R-Dynamic SE – applied to the grille surround, window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges. A contrasting panoramic roof and two satin paints – Eiger Grey or new Carpathian Grey – are newly introduced options.

There are no changes inside, where every 2024 I-Pace features a standard Pivi Pro infotainment system offering wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Android Auto, integrated Alexa voice control, Spotify, and what3words navigation.

Under the skin, the Jaguar I-Pace features the same dual-motor AWD system as before, which provides a total of 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 696 Newton-meters (513 pound-feet) of torque. That's enough muscle to enable a 0-60 mph sprint in just 4.5 seconds (0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds) and a top speed of 124 mph (200 km/h).

The motors draw energy from a 90-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which delivers a range of up to 292 miles (470 kilometers) on the WTLP test cycle. Using a 100kW DC fast charger, up to 78 miles (127 kilometers) of range (WLTP) can be added in 15 minutes, while an 11kW home wall box can add up to 33 miles (53 km) of range per hour.